Vernon News

Wildfire burning out of control on slope west of Lavington grows to nearly 7 hectares

Fire near Lavington grows

Photo: Contributed A wildfire was burning on a slope above Lavington on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

A wildfire burning in the Lavington area has grown to nearly 7 hectares in size.

The latest update from BC Wildfire Service, posted at 5:18 p.m., puts the estimated size of the fire near Becker Lake at 6.87 hectares.

The District of Coldstream posted on its Facebook page advising residents that it is aware of the fire burning outside district boundaries on Crown land.

“BC Wildfire is actioning this fire with support from Coldstream, Lavington and Lumby fire halls,” said the post.

The fire was still listed as out of control. the suspected cause remains under investigation.

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new wildfire near Lavington.

The out-of-control fire is located west of Becker Lake. It was reported on Monday afternoon.

BCWS listed the size of the fire as an estimated five hectares.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Photo: Tahni The fire has been reported to BC Wildfire Service.

ORIGINAL 3:02 p.m.

A new wildfire appears to be burning in the Lavington area east of Vernon.

A couple of area residents contacted Castanet to report the fire. They said it was burning on a mountain slope a few kilometres west of the community.

People in the community have reported the blaze to BC Wildfire Service.

There were plans for a prescribed burn to take place in the Lavington area near Harvey Lake Reservoir sometime this month, but this new fire is in a different part of the valley.