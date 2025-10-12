Vernon News

Community rallies at Canine Heroes Kennel to raise nearly $7,000 for retired police and military dogs

$7k for retired police

Photo: Karri Brinnen, co-owner Canine Heroes Kennel $7K raised for retired police services

On Saturday, Canine Heroes Kennel in Coldstream held a special event to raise money for Ned’s Wish, a Canadian charity that helps cover medical costs for retired police and military dogs.

Local RCMP handlers and their dogs took part in the event, showing off their skills in obedience, drug detection, and criminal apprehension. “They put on an awesome show,” said Karri Brinnen, co-owner of the kennel.

The event was sponsored by Threshold Impact and Canada Safety Equipment Ltd. In total, the event raised just under $7,000.

Ned’s Wish supports about 60 retired dogs across Canada and spent around $180,000 on medical care last year.

“We are dedicated to improving the quality of life of retired police and military dogs. We create financial support to aid in the cost of healthcare, and we provide education on the importance of caring for police and military dog retirees,” the organization says.

Canine Heroes Kennel plans to make the fundraiser an annual event.

To learn more or donate, visit www.nedswish.com.