Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation donating $2,500 to the Sky Volleyball Club

The Emily Dahl Foundation is continuing to support Vernon athletes with a donation of $2,500 to the Sky Volleyball Club.

SKY is the second-largest volleyball club in British Columbia, operating out of their own two-court facility, SKY Gateway, in Vernon.

Each year, SKY supports more than 350 athletes aged 12 to 18, with players traveling from Cherryville to Peachland and Kamloops to Revelstoke to be part of the club.

SKY programs are made possible by the dedication of more than 60 volunteer coaches who give their time and passion each season.

“With the opening of SKY Gateway, Sky Volleyball Club has been able to expand and continue operating consistently — even during challenging periods — ensuring young athletes had access to sport and community when they needed it most,” said a release from the foundation.

“The facility also created the foundation for the Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy, which has provided thousands of training hours to over 200 athletes and helped many reach their goal of playing competitive post-secondary volleyball.”

Emily Dahl was a club captain and active player for four years with Sky Volleyball Club.

Tragically, Emily took her own life on Jan. 26, 2019 at just 18 years old.

"The Emily Dahl Foundation is proud to become a significant sponsor for the 2025–26 season to help offset several essential expenses that keep programs running smoothly and sustainably. These include travel costs, facility maintenance, equipment upgrades, administrative expenses and program subsidies — all of which help ensure SKY remains affordable, accessible, and high quality for all our members,” said Natasha Krystolovich with the EDF.

Jody Marginson, of Sky Volleyball, said the club is “incredibly thankful to the Emily Dahl Foundation for their generous donation."

"This contribution means so much, not just to our club, but to every player whose life will be enriched through sport, teamwork and personal growth," Marginson said.

"Every time players and coaches enter the Sky training facility you can feel the energy of Emily's compassion and strength of character. It really is quite amazing what that young lady has done."