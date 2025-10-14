Vernon city council to get list of groups eligible for tax exemptions
City looks at tax exemptions
City of Vernon staff have a list of groups that should get a tax break next year.
That list will be presented to city council at their regular meeting Tuesday.
“The city recognizes the significant value of volunteers and volunteer groups and agencies to the social, spiritual, cultural, educational and physical well-being of the community, and deems it appropriate that they be assisted through reduction in property taxation,” the report says.
“The 2025 Permissive Tax Exemption bylaw contained a total of 157 properties and segregates them by use and by percentage in six sections.”
They include:
- 34 places of worship
- One private school
- 108 social services
- Four cultural organizations
- Two educational
- Eight recreational and sports
In 2025, the exemptions amounted to $983,100, with the 2026 total exemption estimated at $1,110,779.
To read the full report and list of exemptions, click here.
