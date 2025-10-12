Vernon News

Vernon got in on the action of the Expo '86 fair

Vernon and Expo '86

Photo: Vernon Museum CJIB’s Shelley Mitchell, host of Welcome Traveler, with Expo ’86 mascot Expo Ernie at the Kalamalka Lake Lookout.

Vancouver’s Expo ’86 was more than just a world fair - it became a province-wide celebration that inspired communities across British Columbia to take part in their own way.

In Vernon, a group of dedicated volunteers came together to ensure that the North Okanagan would share in the excitement and have a presence during this landmark event.

The Vernon Expo ’86 Society was officially incorporated on May 15, 1985. Its goal was to organize local events and activities during the World Exposition on Transportation and Communication, and to encourage Expo visitors in Vancouver to add Vernon to their travel plans. The group planned to raise money for the celebrations through grants, donations, merchandise sales, ticketed events, and lotteries.

The Society was chaired by local realtor Harold McDonald, with City Alderman Anne Clarke serving as liaison for the City of Vernon and Richard Hamilton representing the Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The group first met in December 1984, beginning a 17-month countdown to Expo. They formed several committees to look after areas such as finance, promotion, arts, sports, and community events. McDonald was experienced with large projects, having chaired both the Vernon Winter Carnival and the 1982 BC Summer Games.

Before the group could officially use the Expo ’86 Community Involvement logo, they had to apply for permission. Once approved, Expo enthusiasm quickly spread through the community. During the 1986 Vernon Winter Carnival, the Expo theme appeared in local displays, with the Chamber of Commerce featuring a “Super Host” hospitality motif and city hall decorated to show the history of transportation—from the invention of the wheel to a trolley car, a Model A Ford, a steam engine and a model of Vancouver’s new SkyTrain. In the foyer, a silver dome represented the Expo Centre itself.

The Society wanted to highlight Vernon’s welcoming, small-town atmosphere as a contrast to the busy pace of Vancouver. One of its most successful projects was a booklet titled 1986 Things to Do in the North Okanagan, listing recreation ideas such as hiking, swimming, golfing, picnicking, and fishing. It also promoted local events happening during the Expo months, including relay races, concerts, dog-a-thons, car shows, and the Head of the Lake Rodeo.

Organizers of the world fair estimated that visitors would spend about three days in Vancouver and another 11 touring the rest of the province. To help accommodate this, 30 additional Greyhound buses were put into service across British Columbia.

While Expo ’86 is remembered as one of the province’s most significant celebrations, it appears that little research has been done on how it actually affected neighbouring communities or what lasting impact it had beyond Vancouver. However, records from the Vernon Expo ’86 Society offer a glimpse into how local volunteers sought to share in the excitement and promote their region during this landmark event.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.