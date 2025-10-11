Vernon News

Hundreds of medical samples ruined in July truck crash near Westwold

Lab tests ruined in crash

Photo: Tim Petruk A transport truck crashed through a barn near Westwold back in July.

A transport truck that crashed through a barn in Westwold back in July was carrying 348 medical samples from across the Interior, all of which were ruined.

The crash occurred on the evening of July 16 on the 5100 block of Highway 97, with the Loomis Express truck crashing through a barn. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in “stable condition.”

But as first reported by independent journalist Bob Kronbauer, the truck contained 348 medical test samples from across the Interior Health region that were being transported to a lab in Vancouver.

Interior Health has confirmed that all 348 lab samples were ruined in the crash, noting the third-party transport company “failed to report” the crash.

“As soon as we became aware that one of the labs did not receive its expected samples, we took immediate action to contact physicians and patients to arrange re-collection,” Interior Health said in a statement.

“All samples have since been recovered from the truck and returned to Interior Health for appropriate discard or storage.”

Kronbauer reported that the samples included neonatal screenings, cancer tests, HIV tests and other infectious disease tests.

The crashed truck has remained in the barn for nearly three months.

“Costs to the organization have not been tabulated at this time as the accident investigation remains ongoing,” IH said.

“However, it is important to note that we have reached out to impacted physicians and patients to expedite support for re-collection due to this inconvenience.”