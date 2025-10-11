Still time to get in on Armstrong's Harvest Pumpkin Festival
Fall fun at pumpkin fest
Pumpkins weighing close to 1,500 pounds were in Armstrong Saturday as part of the 25th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival.
Put on by the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of the Commerce, the festival started last week and wraps up Monday.
Patti Noonan, with the chamber, said along with the search for the biggest pumpkin Saturday – last year the winning pumpkin was the heaviest in the province – there is also the Straw & Stroll Scarecrow Decorating Challenge, artisan workshops, concerts, children’s entertainment and more.
Family Day goes until 3 p.m. today.
“It's expanded from being more agricultural based to arts and culture,” Noonan said. “All the activities that are happening here are free. Sunday and Monday is the scarecrow trail. You can walk around and check out all the scarecrows in the streets.”
Also on tap for Sunday is a smashing event.
Gates for the annual demolition derby open at 10 a.m. with the crashing starting at noon.
For more information, click here.
