Vernon News

Popular Vernon convenience store closes after decades of operating

Happy Days is no more

Photo: Darren Handschuh For decades, Happy Days operated at the corner of 39th Street and 25th Avenue, but now the doors are locked.

Area residents are not happy about the closure of a local convenience store.

For decades, Happy Days operated at the corner of 39th Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon, but now the doors are locked.

A notice on the store door says the tenant is in default of the lease, ”by reason of failure to pay rent ... in the sum of $11,660,” and “by reason to pay the applicable property taxes in the total sum of $19,340.29.”

The notice was issued on Sept. 19.

“You have failed to respond to a notice of default previously delivered September 2, 2025 whereby the landlord hereby gives notice that the lease is terminated as of September 30, 2025,” the notice says.

The notice goes on to say the landlord “intends to re-enter the premises and take possession as of October 1, 2025.”

News of the closure generated dozens of comments on social media.

A post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page Friday evening generated close to 100 comments by Saturday morning.

Many of the comments were memories of people going to the store dating back to the 1980s.