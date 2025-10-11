Popular Vernon convenience store closes after decades of operating
Happy Days is no more
Area residents are not happy about the closure of a local convenience store.
For decades, Happy Days operated at the corner of 39th Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon, but now the doors are locked.
A notice on the store door says the tenant is in default of the lease, ”by reason of failure to pay rent ... in the sum of $11,660,” and “by reason to pay the applicable property taxes in the total sum of $19,340.29.”
The notice was issued on Sept. 19.
“You have failed to respond to a notice of default previously delivered September 2, 2025 whereby the landlord hereby gives notice that the lease is terminated as of September 30, 2025,” the notice says.
The notice goes on to say the landlord “intends to re-enter the premises and take possession as of October 1, 2025.”
News of the closure generated dozens of comments on social media.
A post on the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page Friday evening generated close to 100 comments by Saturday morning.
Many of the comments were memories of people going to the store dating back to the 1980s.
More Vernon News
- A chance to share in $50kKelowna - 10:48 am
- Milobar wants to lead partyKamloops - 10:42 am
- 42 dogs, puppies rescuedOkanagan - 10:40 am
- Moe cheers tariff dealSaskatchewan - 10:24 am
- Tribute to Barry BeardsellVernon - 10:15 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Penny Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library