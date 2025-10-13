Vernon News

Area residents opposed to development of property in Vernon's Okanagan Landing area

Opposed to land use change

Photo: City of Vernon City of Vernon staff are recommending a bylaw change to a parcel of property in the Okanagan Landing and that is not sitting well with some residents of the area.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, city council will receive a report from staff recommending the property at 8734 Okanagan Landing Road be rezoned from Agriculture & Rural: Small Block (Non-ALR) to Multi-Unit: Small Scale and – Parks & Natural Spaces.

According to the report, the property:

has been planned for residential use since 1994 and supports ground-oriented housing such as single-family homes, duplexes, and townhouses.

The proposed housing types fit the intent of the current land use designation.

Water and sewer services are already available at the site.

Past City decisions - like extending services to nearby areas — indicated long-term plans for residential

The lot sizes proposed (600–1,000 m²) in line with nearby properties

The City needs more housing to meet provincial targets, and this project would help increase supply

But area residents are opposed to the proposed changes for a variety of reasons.

An email sent to Castanet and signed only as Okanagan Landing Concerned Residents outlines their opposition.

“Residents have recently discovered that this property has been listed for sale at approximately $7 million, even before the rezoning has been approved,” the email said.

An ad on realtor.ca shows the property has been listed for sale for $7 million.

“This premature subdivision and marketing of the land before official rezoning approval raises serious concerns about the transparency and procedural fairness of the process,” the resident's email said.

The group said they are concerned about the following issues:

Increase in residential density, leading to potential traffic congestion and safety risks, especially given that there is only a single-lane road leading into the city;

Wildfire safety risks, as higher population density would make evacuation more difficult in an area surrounded by forest;

Destruction of local wildlife habitat, which currently supports deer, bears, cougars, owls, hawks, small mammals and many native bird species;

Lack of transparency in the sale process, as marketing subdivided residential lots prior to rezoning approval undermines public trust.

A letter, signed by multiple area residents expressing their concerns has been sent to the mayor and council.

To read the full report from the city, click here.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated the lot had already been subdivided. There has been no subdivision application on the property.