Vernon city council to get update on capital works projects

Photo: File photo As winter nears, city crews are wrapping up a variety of capital works projects. At their regular meeting Tuesday, Vernon city council will get an update on several projects

At their regular meeting Tuesday, Vernon city council will get an update on several projects.

The work at Alexis Park irrigation renewal project is now complete. Fencing has been removed, and the park has reopened to the public. Users are requested to stay off the recently planted grass.

Smith Road drainage improvements

Construction is progressing on schedule as part of the city’s Priority Drainage Improvement Program. Earthworks are underway, with ditch regrading and storm main installation continuing along Smith Road and Kokanee Road. A single-lane alternating detour will be in place on Kokanee Road for most of October to facilitate directional drilling. Completion is anticipated in early December.

Polson Park Naturalization – Phase 2

In-stream work was completed within the regulated fish window. Bridge abutments are installed, and both the vehicle and pedestrian bridges are scheduled for installation this week. Floodplain construction, environmental planting, and irrigation installation are ongoing.

Trail Connection – Whitecourt Place to Foothills Place

The trail connection from Whitecourt Place to Foothills Place will be completed by October 17 and then it will be opened to the public.

Pleasant Valley Cemetery entrance

The Pleasant Valley Cemetery Entrance improvements are complete.