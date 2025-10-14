Vernon city council to get update on capital works projects
Update on city projects
As winter nears, city crews are wrapping up a variety of capital works projects.
At their regular meeting Tuesday, Vernon city council will get an update on several projects.
The work at Alexis Park irrigation renewal project is now complete. Fencing has been removed, and the park has reopened to the public. Users are requested to stay off the recently planted grass.
Smith Road drainage improvements
Construction is progressing on schedule as part of the city’s Priority Drainage Improvement Program. Earthworks are underway, with ditch regrading and storm main installation continuing along Smith Road and Kokanee Road. A single-lane alternating detour will be in place on Kokanee Road for most of October to facilitate directional drilling. Completion is anticipated in early December.
Polson Park Naturalization – Phase 2
In-stream work was completed within the regulated fish window. Bridge abutments are installed, and both the vehicle and pedestrian bridges are scheduled for installation this week. Floodplain construction, environmental planting, and irrigation installation are ongoing.
Trail Connection – Whitecourt Place to Foothills Place
The trail connection from Whitecourt Place to Foothills Place will be completed by October 17 and then it will be opened to the public.
Pleasant Valley Cemetery entrance
The Pleasant Valley Cemetery Entrance improvements are complete.
More Vernon News
- Prince Harry returns to court London - 9:13 pm
- CBS airs pulled report United States - 8:36 pm
- Carney agrees 'in principle'Gaza - 8:28 pm
- Dan David dies at 73Canada - 8:07 pm
- Vote on local heritage awardOliver - 7:00 pm
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bonnie & Clyde Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library