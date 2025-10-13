Vernon News

City of Vernon looking into implementing year round school and playground zones

Year round school zones?

A lot of factors need to be looked at before the implementation of year-round school and playground zones in Vernon.

At a city council meeting of Sept. 2, 2025, council requested information on considerations to implement year-round school and playground zones.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, council will get an update on that request.

“Administration confirms that the review and implementation of reduced speeds year round in school, playgrounds, and other high-pedestrian areas is a key action item in the draft Transportation Plan,” the update report to council says.

The initiative would involve a multi-step process involving research, planning, consultation and implementation.

The report says stakeholder engagement would include internal departments such as transportation, enforcement, legal; emergency services - fire, police, ambulance - school boards, community groups and the public.

“It would also involve amendments to existing bylaws to reflect the new speed limits, the launching of an education campaign for residents, installation and/or replacement of traffic signage and the consideration of traffic calming infrastructure in specific locations to support the lower speeds such as speed humps, traffic calming bollards, chicanes, traffic circles, curb extensions, etc.” the report says.

The transportation plan is currently being finalized and will be presented to Council in November for final endorsement.