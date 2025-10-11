Vernon News

Vernon's annual Business Walks program takes place Wednesday

Officials take a walk

Photo: Darren Handschuh On Oct. 15, city officials will be taking to the streets of Vernon as part of the annual Business Walks program.

Officials will be visiting businesses for a five-to-10-minute check-in with local business owners or managers. The goal is to gather feedback, learn about current challenges and opportunities and find out how business support agencies can help.

From 10 a.m. to noon, two-person teams — made up of civic leaders, business reps and service providers — will walk from business to business to have one-on-one conversations.

This year’s event is a partnership between the City of Vernon, Community Futures North Okanagan, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Vernon Association and Okanagan College.

The information gathered will be shared with city council, various city departments and local partner organizations, providing insight into areas that are working well and areas that can be improved upon to better support Vernon's vibrant business community.

For more information on the Business Walks program, email Economic Development Co-ordinator Cocine Wattie at [email protected].