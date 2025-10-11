Vernon News

TV host urged responsible coho fishing in 1963

Catching young salmon

Today, preserving salmon stocks off the coast of BC is of great concern.

There was a time when the supply of the large fish seemed endless, but extensive fishing has hurt fish populations.

But not everyone believed the supply was inexhaustible.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has posted numerous episodes of the 1960s BC outdoor show Tides and Trails, and in today's episode, host Ted Peck talks about the need for responsible fishing of coho salmon.

In the 1963 episode, Peck warns people about catching too many immature coho, known as blue backs.

“I'm stating a case here, on the air, that I think too many people catch too many blue backs too early,” Peck told his audience.

“I think if they would wait until the summertime to go fishing for them, as the commercial salmon fishermen have to do...they would be almost full-grown coho salmon of eight to 14 pounds. But people start fishing for them in February when they are only about a pound.”

Peck points out that every immature coho that is caught means one less fish that can grow to maturity, “and that means there are fewer to spawn and reduces the entire race for that year.”

Peck then goes on to fish for young coho off the coast of Vancouver Island with his two young sons in April.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].