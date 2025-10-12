Vernon News

Markus Frind growing varieties in Vernon that people said couldn't be grown

Changing the wine game

Photo: Markus Frind/Linkedin Markus Frind said wine textbooks are going to have to rewritten as his North Okanagan vineyard takes off with grapes that aren't supposed to thrive in this area.

“These Vernon vineyards are the worlds northern most vineyards that can ripen Bordeaux varietals,” Frind posted on Linkedin.

Frind operates Frind Estate Winery in Vernon and Kelowna.

“Today we harvested Syrah in Vernon at ~27 brix, brix means per cent sugar the grape has,” Frind posted last week. “Next week, we will bring in our Merlots which are already 25 to 26 brix and have incredible flavours.”

Frind said the Cabernet sauvignon is “also looking like it's going to be ripe across all our sites in Vernon. All in all, we are going to bring in around 250 tons from Vernon, the majority of which are Bordeaux reds. Before today, this was all considered impossible as no one thought you could get these varietals anywhere near ripe north of Naramata.”

Founder of the hugely popular internet dating site Plenty of Fish, which he sold for a staggering $575 million, Frind purchased hundreds of acres of land south of Bella Vista Road to supply his winery in West Kelowna.

“Vernon is one of the hottest areas in the Valley and perfect aspect and slope for grapes. Overlooked by nearly everyone, we found this gem though our large network of weather stations,” said a post on the Frind Estate Winery Facebook page in 2020.

Until now, the large parcel of land has been used as pasture, but Frind's research, and vision for the south-facing slopes, is transforming them into a world-class vineyard.

Becoming a wine guru is a natural step for Frind, who was born in Germany but moved to B.C. when he was five years old. According to his bio, Frind's family has been in farming and winemaking for more than 500 years.

In 2020, Frind spoke with wine expert John Schreiner about his vision.