District of Coldstream seeking public input on lake access, community beaches

Have a say on lake access

Photo: kalamalkalake.org The District of Coldstream wants public input on enhancing local lake access points and community beaches.

Coldstream will be hosting an open house Oct. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Coldstream Community Hall, 9909 Kalamalka Rd.

Residents are encouraged to share their ideas, priorities and vision for the public spaces.

“District Council and staff will be on hand to listen and gather input on potential features and amenities to improve access points around the lake,” said a news release from the district.

“Topics already raised include accessibility, designated dog beaches, non-motorized boat launches, and parking — but we know there are many more ideas in the community, and we want to hear yours.”

This event is an opportunity for the public to learn more about existing lake access areas, share feedback in person and contribute to an exit survey.

People can also participate in an online survey from Oct. 16 to 31 via the district’s website and social media.

