Vernon Search and Rescue uses helicopter to rescue injured hiker

It has been a busy week for the volunteers at Vernon Search and Rescue.

Before helping to locate a senior who had become lost in Vernon, VSAR was in Cougar Canyon near Cosens Bay rescuing an injured hiker.

“We started this week by responding to an injured climber in Cougar Canyon, who was immobilized with a suspected broken ankle,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Initially, a hasty team made up of our advanced first aid team descended into the canyon on foot to locate, assess, and stabilize our subject. Arriving on scene, they found our subject stoic and in remarkably good spirits, and after a check-over, they moved on to keeping our subject as comfortable as possible.”

A second team soon arrived with more supplies including a battery-powered wheeled stretcher for ground extraction.

“However, if anyone has been hiking in Cougar Canyon, you will know the steep terrain it holds within it’s walls. And after a quick deliberation as to how difficult, time consuming and uncomfortable for our subject a ground extraction would be, the decision was made to bring in our helicopter winch crew and extract by air,” the post said.

“While our subject patiently waited for their chariot's arrival, our rescuers on the ground prepped the area by clearing any vegetation that could become a danger due to the rotor-wash.”

Once the helicopter arrived, members of the winch team were lowered down, the subject transferred into their gear, and was winched into the chopper without incident.

“We want to thank Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Society (AROHWS) for providing the aircraft and the flight crew enabling this rescue,” the post said.

“We'd also like the mention that while in Cougar Canyon, we couldn't help but notice how difficult is was to catch a cell phone signal, and that our VHF radios communications were just as spotty, presumably due to the rocks and bluffs bouncing signals around. We were happy that our subject was able to get a message out to 911 to notify us of their predicament, and we encourage other backcountry users to similarly carry a dependable form of communication for wherever they might find themselves.”