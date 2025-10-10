Vernon News

Work on Vernon cultural centre to close section of 31st Avenue from Oct. 14 to 26

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon residents and motorists are being advised of a temporary road closure on 31 Avenue between 29th and 30th streets to facilitate utility connections for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre which is currently under construction.

The closure will be in effect from Oct. 14 to 26.

During this time, the City of Vernon said work crews will install essential underground infrastructure to support the new facility

Detour signage will be in place to assist motorists, and pedestrian access will be maintained with safety measures in place.

Businesses will remain open during construction.

Construction of the $46 million centre is expected to progress in phases from now until spring 2028.

