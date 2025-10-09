Vernon News

Residents warned of people impersonating Girl Guides selling cookies

Photo: girlguides.ca Scammers have taken their craft to a new low by impersonating Girl Guides.

“Evidently there are some dishonest people in our community who are purportedly selling Girl Guide cookies for $10 per box and are soliciting donations. Please do not buy from these people, nor give them any donations,” said Lisa Gillis Monashee Area Commissioner for the BC Girl Guides.

Gillis said there are hundreds of genuine Girl Guide members here who are legitimately selling Girl Guide cookies in the community.

They may be in front of local stores - with permission from the stores - or be going door-to-door.

“When selling door-to-door, younger children are always accompanied by their leaders or their parents/guardians,” Gillis said. “Adults do not sell cookies door-to-door. Girl Guides who are selling cookies will never solicit a donation, but certainly appreciate receiving them.”

Gillis said she has heard of a scammer operating in the West Kelowna area and there have been reports of scammers in the Lower Mainland as well.

Girl Guides had been selling cookies for 99 years and are currently in chocolatey mint cookie season. Gillis said limited quantities of the classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies are also available. The cookies sell for $6 a box with all proceeds going to Girl Guides Canada.

“Whether Girl Guides need supplies, are planning a day trip or going to camp, the funds from Girl Guides cookie sales make it possible for girls to participate in activities that help them to have fun, contribute to their community and build their confidence,” Gillis said.

“Selling cookies gives girls the chance to raise funds to support their activities while boosting their confidence and building skills in goal-setting, time management, teamwork and more. It is one of the last affordable things girls can do.”

Gillis said cookie sales are a national fundraiser for the guides.

If you do not know a Girl Guide but still want to purchase cookies email [email protected] to be connected to a volunteer in your area.

Learn more about Girl Guides by clicking here and keep an eye out for Girl Guides selling cookies in the community this fall.