Three comedians to perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

It's time to tickle your funny bone at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The VDPAC is bringing three of Canada’s most notable comedians of TV and radio together again for the first time since their early days at The Second City in Toronto.

Carolyn Taylor, co-creator and star of CBC’s The Baroness Von Sketch Show, Pat Kelly and Peter Oldring, with CBC’s satirical This is That, have come together to deliver laughs across Canada as part of their national tour, A Perfectly Reasonable Night of Comedy.

The show will feature a bit of sketch, improve, music and monologue that “promises to be a perfectly reasonable evening of comedy.”

The featured Spotlight Special Presentation, takes place Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“That was a Saturday morning comedy staple in our household,” says VDPAC executive director Jim Harding. “Audiences will recall their hilarious stage show that played VDPAC in fall 2017.”

Oldring and Kelly use the same serious audio techniques for comedy as others do for journalism: phone interviews, narrative documentary, archival news clips, “witnesses” on location, found footage, and so on, which made the satire of This is That so effectively comedic.

Like their original radio broadcasts, their podcast since on CBC Listen, uses the same formula: everything is fabricated; a completely fake in-depth look at the issues, culture and personalities (mis)shaping our world.

Taylor is a whip-smart comedian, writer and actor known for her satire and bold sense of humour. As a co-creator and star of The Baroness Von Sketch Show and creator of I Have Nothing – as seen on the streaming service Crave) – Taylor has won fans and accolades with her unique blend of sharp social commentary and character-driven sketches.

Tickets for A Perfectly Reasonable Night of Comedy can be purchased at the VDPAC’s Ticket Seller Box Office, by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469) and online.