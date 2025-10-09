Vernon News

City of Vernon will find out Oct. 14 if it advanced in the SiriusXM Music Town contest.

Who will be in the finals?

Photo: SiriusXM Nominations have closed and now the City of Vernon waits to see if it will be a finalist in the SiriusXM Music Town contest.

The town with the most online votes will advance to the finals.

Nominations closed Oct. 5 and the eight finalists will be named Oct. 14, and then it will be time to vote again.

A post on the SiriusXM contest website said from Oct. 14 starting at 9 a.m. eastern time to Oct. 24, 11:59 p.m. eastern time, “Canadians will cast their votes for their top town among the finalists and rally for points through unlimited social actions.”

From Oct. 25 to 27, votes will be tabulated and the judges will determine the winning town. On Oct. 29, the SiriusXM Music Town will be announced.

The winning community will host a concert by Canadian band The Beaches.