Vernon Fire Rescue Services called to debris fire Wednesday evening

Stubborn debris fire

Photo: File photo Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a fire behind the Rona store in the Anderson Subdivision.

UPDATE 12:14 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink said the call came in at approximately 9:45 p.m. and "we responded with two engines and a duty chief."

Hofsink said crews were onsite for approximately one hour, "however, due to the pile of debris, the site continues to smoulder."

Crews will be back onsite this afternoon with heavy machinery to fully extinguish the burning pile.

ORIGINAL 10:08 a.m.

Fire crews are still putting out a fire that started Wednesday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to a fire behind the Rona store in the Anderson Subdivision last night.

Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink said upon arrival, crews found a large pile of debris was burning.

Hofsink said the fire was contained to the debris pile, but “due to the size of the debris pile crews were unable to fully extinguish. We are working with the property owner to extinguish the fire today. Investigation is ongoing at this time.”