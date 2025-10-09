Vernon News

'Cold, tired, but safe': Vernon Search and Rescue reports success

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue Vernon Search and Rescue are reporting a successful search effort.

A senior who went missing Wednesday was found "cold, tired, but safe," with the help of a search and rescue K9.

A search and rescue representative said in a social media post on Thursday morning their crews were called upon Wednesday night when a missing 72-year-old woman and her dog wandered away from their family while they were shopping.

"As daylight faded and the temperature dropped, our crews began searching through busy streets, alleys, and parks — knowing that every minute mattered," Vernon SAR said.

"With the size of the search area growing, we reached out for help from our neighbours at Shuswap SAR and Central Okanagan SAR (COSAR), including K9 Barrett and his handler, to help us cast a wider net."

Several members of the public called in possible sightings, and every lead was followed — by vehicle, on e-bikes, on foot, and with the K9 team. The search stretched late into the night and covered a significant portion of Vernon and surrounding area.

"Just before midnight, the call came that every searcher hopes for — our missing person and dog had been located and this time, by none other than K9 Barrett and team," Vernon SAR said.

K9 Barrett is part of COSAR.

"Cold, tired, but safe, we were able to reunite her with her family shortly thereafter."

The search and rescue team representative said that it's moment such as these that remind them why they do what they do.

"It takes dedication, teamwork, and the strength of a community that looks out for one another," SAR said.

* Correction: This story originally indicated that the K9 was from Vernon. It's a COSAR K9.