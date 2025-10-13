Vernon News

Section of Learmouth Road in Coldstream to close next week

Photo: District of Coldstream Learmouth Road in Coldstream will be temporarily closed from the intersection at Reid Road to the intersection at Park Lane.

Learmouth Road in Coldstream will be temporarily closed from the intersection at Reid Road to the intersection at Park Lane.

The road will be closed from Oct. 14 to Nov. 1 to facilitate necessary repairs to a water transmission line.

During the closure, no through traffic will be permitted and detour routes will be clearly marked.

For residents on Learmouth Road, access will be available via Park Lane only.

For residents on Reid Road, access will be available from the east end of Learmouth Road.

For emergency services, access to Learmouth Road between Park Lane and Reid Road will be maintained via Park Lane only.