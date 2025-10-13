Vernon News
Section of Learmouth Road in Coldstream to close next week
Learmouth Road to close
Photo: District of Coldstream
Learmouth Road in Coldstream will be temporarily closed from the intersection at Reid Road to the intersection at Park Lane.
Learmouth Road in Coldstream will be temporarily closed from the intersection at Reid Road to the intersection at Park Lane.
The road will be closed from Oct. 14 to Nov. 1 to facilitate necessary repairs to a water transmission line.
During the closure, no through traffic will be permitted and detour routes will be clearly marked.
For residents on Learmouth Road, access will be available via Park Lane only.
For residents on Reid Road, access will be available from the east end of Learmouth Road.
For emergency services, access to Learmouth Road between Park Lane and Reid Road will be maintained via Park Lane only.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Hunting, trapping feedbackWest Kootenay - 4:00 am
- Crowds descend on park iceKamloops - 4:00 am
- Friendly cockatiel missingKelowna - 4:00 am
- Big piggy's big birthdaySummerland - 4:00 am
- Starfish pack needs helpSimilkameen - 4:00 am
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Riga Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net