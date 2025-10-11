Vernon News

Vernon cannabis store operators say BCGEU job action is impacting business and supplies are running low

Strike having big impact

Photo: Glacier file photo The BCGEU job action is impacting the cannabis industry.

The shelves aren't bare yet, but local cannabis stores are running low on some products.

Restaurants, bars and private liquor stores are also sounding the alarm as the BC General Employees strike drags on, stopping the flow of government-controlled supplies.

Cannabis shops are feeling the same pinch as they can not replenish marijuana items that they must get through the BC government.

And with government warehouses behind picket lines and no product being moved, pot shops are scrambling to find other sources to purchase from.

Vernon Cannabis store manager Tara Coupal said the strike is “severely” impacting the industry.

Coupal said Vernon Cannabis had good stock when the strike started, but even that is starting to run low.

“It's not what people are used to seeing at our stores because usually we have a great selection,”

Coupal said. “But right now, we are limited. We are running low on ounces because people like to buy the bigger quantities like 14 grams and 28 grams.”

Coupal said stores are also running low on pre-rolls because “people love their pre-rolls.”

The supply of vapes and drinks is also running thin.

“It's kind of impacting everybody,” Coupal said.

Vernon Cannabis, like many other stores, are looking to bypass the government supply by going to direct delivery from micro-growers, which the province allows them to do.

Sarah Ballantyne owns Spiritleaf Cannabis, and she, too, is looking to replenish supplies through micro-growers.

Ballantyne said with warehouses now closed, the 500-plus licensed pot shops in BC are trying to acquire new product through direct delivery.

“That is small craft growers in BC who grow less than 3,000 kilograms a year, and that system is quickly becoming overwhelmed,” she said. “It's not sustainable. It was never meant to be our only source of product.”

Ballantyne said Spiritleaf is already set up to receive direct delivery, but many cannabis stores are not.

And to set up direct delivery, Ballantyne said there is plenty of red tape to wade through.

Coupal said Vernon Cannabis is currently navigating the direct delivery red tape, but the process could take some time.

“It takes a lot to order through direct delivery. Some stores will not be able to replenish through these channels. It's just like private liquor stores. It's challenging for everybody,” Ballantyne said, adding she supports the BCGEU and its job action.

Coupal said having go to micro-growers may impact the price of some products as well, but how big the impact could be is not known.

There are also concerns that if licensed cannabis stores run out of product, people may turn to the illicit marijuana trade, which does not get their supply from the province.

On Tuesday, all remaining British Columbia-run liquor and cannabis stores in the province were behind picket lines as public service workers stepped up union job action.

The escalation by the BC General Employees' Union also includes all Service BC workers, raising the total number of members participating in job action to some 25,000.

Private liquor and cannabis stores in B.C. remain open, but they are supplied by provincial government distribution warehouses that are also behind picket lines.

Ballantyne said the cannabis industry is already a tight market, and a prolonged strike will cause serious damage to the industry.

Coupal said if the strike drags on for too long, some stores may have to close their doors.