Large police presence in Armstrong on Pleasant Valley Road
Police action in Armstrong
UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski has provided some information on police action in Armstrong Wednesday morning.
Terleski said on Oct. 8 around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a call for assistance in the 2500-block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Armstrong.
“Frontline officers responded to the area and located the persons involved. There is no risk to the public and police are continuing their investigation,” Terleski said in an email. “Additional information will be released when available.”
ORIGINAL 3:24 p.m.
There was a large police presence in Armstrong Wednesday morning.
Becky Sinnott told Castanet she saw several police vehicles near the strip mall in the 2500 block Pleasant Valley Road.
“It was 11:23 when I drove by and there were four cop cars on the road...they were putting this guy on his face on the ground,” Sinnott said. “He was in handcuffs, they had assault rifles out, it was crazy.”
Sinnott said all the doors of a nearby silver SUV were open and police were searching the vehicle.
Castanet has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.
More Vernon News
- High court justice to retireCanada - 12:43 pm
- Worst of flu season overAlberta - 12:43 pm
- Iran's embassy defaced Ottawa - 12:42 pm
- Canadian oil prices to fallAlberta - 12:39 pm
- Trump: trade deal irrelevantCanada - 12:38 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$848,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Ivory Shuswap BC SPCA >
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library