Large police presence in Armstrong on Pleasant Valley Road

Police action in Armstrong

Photo: Becky Sinnott There was a large police presence in Armstrong Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski has provided some information on police action in Armstrong Wednesday morning.

Terleski said on Oct. 8 around 10:45 a.m., police responded to a call for assistance in the 2500-block of Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Armstrong.

“Frontline officers responded to the area and located the persons involved. There is no risk to the public and police are continuing their investigation,” Terleski said in an email. “Additional information will be released when available.”

ORIGINAL 3:24 p.m.

There was a large police presence in Armstrong Wednesday morning.

Becky Sinnott told Castanet she saw several police vehicles near the strip mall in the 2500 block Pleasant Valley Road.

“It was 11:23 when I drove by and there were four cop cars on the road...they were putting this guy on his face on the ground,” Sinnott said. “He was in handcuffs, they had assault rifles out, it was crazy.”

Sinnott said all the doors of a nearby silver SUV were open and police were searching the vehicle.

Castanet has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for comment.