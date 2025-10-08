Vernon News
Jody Gauvin, 44, was last heard from on Sept. 20
Vernon woman missing
Photo: RCMP
Jody Gauvin, 44, was last heard from on Sept. 20 and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a missing woman.
Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release that police and family members are concerned for her wellbeing.
Gauvin is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Gauvin, or has any information on her whereabouts, are asked to contact their RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477.)
