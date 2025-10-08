Vernon News

Vernon's John Rudy Health Resource Centre wants to help people navigate end-of-life issues

End-of-life advice

Photo: Pixabay Vernon's John Rudy Health Resource Centre is holding an end of life planning event for the community.

Vernon's John Rudy Health Resource Centre is holding an end-of-life planning event to help people navigate the difficult experience of preparing to lose a loved one.

The event will be held Oct. 18 at the Prestige Hotel Vernon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chantelle Fairbrother, health centre executive director, said there will be different presentations on the half hours throughout the day as well as vendors that can help “put your ducks in a row.

“We encourage people of every age to come and learn and begin to feel comfortable talking about end-of-life planning.”

Fairbrother said the event covers more than “just wills and whether you want to be cremated or buried.”

Topics that will be addressed include various types of life insurance, how your home can help if you are in poor health, leaving a legacy be it financial or capturing your story in writing or on video, who do you want to speak on your behalf for medical decisions if you can not, what is an end-of-life doula as well as medical assistance in dying (MAID.)

“The presenters are all knowledgeable and want to share with the audience information they can use to make plans and leave their loved ones with an organized plan for their final days on earth and beyond,” Fairbrother said. “Having all of our affairs in order can bring us peace of mind and will be one final gift we can give those closest to us.

“Come and learn for your own situation but this event is a must if you are in a situation where your parents are getting older and may not have everything in order.”

Admission to the event is by a donation of any amount to the John Rudy Health Resource Centre’s programs that support family caregivers.

For more information, click here.