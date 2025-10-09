Vernon News

Same-sex Vernon couple's dream Mexico wedding will go ahead thanks to Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Hilton saves dream wedding

Photo: Facebook After having their dream wedding torpedoed by exorbitant prices, a Vernon couple have announced a new wedding venue has been found.

Earlier this year, Jeremy Alexander and Ryan Sheepwash visited Sheraton Buganvilias in Puerto Vallarta and were quoted $72,750 US, all in, for their destination wedding.

Curious about the high price, Alexander and Sheepwash had a heterosexual couple request a quote for the same number of guests. The straight couple were only quoted $9,350 all in — leading Alexander and Sheepwash to believe they were being discriminated against.

Same-sex marriage is recognized in Mexico.

Fast forward to October, and the couple made a joyous Facebook announcement.

“Hilton stepped in and not only are we back on for the wedding, but they are going to help make our dream wedding come true,” Sheepwash said in an online video.

A spokesperson for Hilton Hotels and Resorts said the hotel chain would be covering the wedding expenses.

“We want to say thank you to everyone who watched and shared and helped spread the word,” Sheepwash said. “You made all this happen.”

“And thank you Hilton,” Alexander added.