Tribute show planned at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Tribute to Shakira, Selena

Photo: Contributed A tribute show is bringing two of the biggest names in pop music to Vernon. The True Selena & Shakira Experience hits the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Oct. 22.

Tickets are now on sale for $56.75 per person, including all fees and charges

“Whether you grew up dancing to Shakira’s infectious pop anthems or have cherished Selena’s legendary voice and legacy, this tribute show is an unmissable celebration of two of the most iconic Latina artists in music history,” organizers said in a press release.

“The True Selena & Shakira Experience is more than a concert — it’s a dynamic, live tribute that blends music, movement, and storytelling into one high-energy evening.”

Featuring vocalist Brenda Gonzalez, backed by an eight-piece live band and backup dancers, this tribute honours both Selena Quintanilla and Shakira.

With wardrobe changes, signature dance moves and arrangements of both artists’ greatest hits, the production brings authenticity and passion to the stage, the press release stated.

“Brenda Gonzalez’s vocal power and stage presence have earned her international acclaim in the tribute world, and her ability to channel both Selena’s warmth and Shakira’s charisma is something truly special. Her performances have left crowds in awe from Los Angeles to Mexico City — and now, Vernon gets a chance to experience it live,” organizers said.

Selena, often referred to as the Queen of Tejano Music, died in 1995, but her legacy has grown in the decades since. Organizers noted Selena continues to inspire millions with her voice, her fashion and her success as a young Mexican-American woman in the music industry.

Shakira, meanwhile, has become a global superstar, whose blend of Latin pop, rock and world music has broken language barriers. She remains one of the most influential female artists of our time.

“Together, these two women have shaped the sound of Latin music and opened doors for generations of performers. The True Selena & Shakira Experience celebrates that influence, giving fans old and new a chance to connect with their music in a powerful and intimate live setting," organizers said.

The Vernon show is being presented by LMS Entertainment.

“The show is vibrant, emotional, and full of energy,” says LMS spokesperson David Morales. “You’ll laugh, dance, maybe even cry — and you’ll leave feeling like you’ve just been part of something truly special.”

Fans are encouraged to purchase their seats early.

Tickets are available online through the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre website or by visiting the box office directly.