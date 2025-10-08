Vernon News

Vernon's Upper Room Mission has expanded its winter bed program

A warm place to sleep

Photo: Darren Handschuh URM executive director Jacco de Vin announces the new winter mat program.

Vernon's Upper Room Mission has expanded its winter bed program to assist those living on the streets.

For years, the URM has made space in the dining room where mats were placed on the floor to allow people to get out of the cold.

Starting Nov. 1, the program will provide 24 beds on the second floor of the downtown mission. Instead of sleeping on a mat, guests will have a cot to sleep on.

URM executive director Jacco de Vin said the program is a big step for the mission.

“Now we have created a dedicated space for people to sleep,” de Vin said. “It's a lot bigger, more comfortable and a more stable environment. Our shelter will also be open 24/7 so no one will have to leave."

He said for now, the shelter will be operational during the cold months, from Nov. 1 to March 31.

“We are working on trying to get it to become a year round facility," de Vin said.

The only year round shelters in Vernon are being operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society.

URM board chair Laurence East said 2025 is a “pretty landmark year” for the mission, not only because it is celebrating 45 years of service but also because “for the first time in the history of this organization we are doing something pretty monumental in terms of the opening of the shelter.”

East said the shelter represents 10,000 safe sleeps per year, and “while providing a safe place for people to spend the night is not the entire solution, it is step in the right direction.”

“BC Housing has, for the first time in the history of this organization, has pre-approved the Upper Room Mission as a supportive housing operator,” East said.

“As part of our leadership, we have moved into a strategic phase of planning a continuum of care model...the shelter is one part of a much bigger plan.”

The new shelter program also provides more than a place to spend the night.

De Vin said guests will also receive information on available resources from addiction to mental health programs.

“This year, we have a part-time case manager who will work with our guests on a one-to-one basis to see where can help them to move into permanent housing, with their addiction, with substance use as well as any other issues like reading — maybe they need reading glasses — to any medical issues they might have," he said.