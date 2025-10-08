Vernon News

Vernon's Packman Opens Hearts hosting Thanksgiving dinner Oct. 13

Special Thanksgiving dinner

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Packman Opens Hearts is inviting anyone in need to a special Thanksgiving meal.

“We supply meals, clothing etc. to low-income families, senior citizens and anyone in the community that is hungry,” Tracey Griffin with Packman said in an email.

“We are planning a huge free community Thanksgiving dinner on October 13.”

Packman is expecting to serve at least 200 meals this year at Heritage Hall in Polson Park at 2 p.m. and they need some help from the community to do it.

“We are in great need of desserts, bottled waters, juice boxes, candies, hot chocolate mix - the kind you add hot water too - sugar and coffee whitener, and cranberries,” Griffin said, adding people can contact her at 250-307-2221.

Packman is also accepting e-transfers to purchase needed supplies at [email protected], password: thanksgiving.