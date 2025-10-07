Vernon News

Neighbours formed bucket brigade to keep fire at bay until BX Swan Lake Fire Department arrived

Bucket brigade stops fire

Photo: File photo A good old-fashioned bucket brigade helped knock down a grass fire in the BX area of Vernon Tuesday afternoon. BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said crews were called to Ranch Road off of Dixon Dam Road.

BX Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said crews were called to Ranch Road off of Dixon Dam Road around 1:30 p.m.

“The neighbour and another neighbour had a bucket brigade going and they knocked it down as it was approaching the house,” Wacey said, adding the fire rank one, meaning a slow-burning ground fire.

“They managed to keep it down. They did good work until we arrived on scene.”

The flames did burn the bark on a couple of trees, but Wacey said crews quickly knocked the flames down.

Wacey noted the owners had done some FireSmart work on the property which helped slow the spread of the fire.

The veteran firefighter reminds people that even though it is the first week of October, conditions are still dry.

“Everyone has to realize we are still at high (fire danger rating),” he said. “It is still very dry out there. We did not get as much rain as people think.”

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots and the fire was declared out just after 2:30 p.m.