Gage Stoll finishes on top spot at the Penticton 8.2K Trail Running Race

Photo: Facebook Gage Stoll of Vernon was the overall winner at the Penticton 8.2K Trail Running Race Sunday.

Put on by the Penticton Pounders Running Club, Stoll finished in a time of 34:15.

Some 87 runners competed at the Carmi Recreation Trail area. Talia Mccroy of Penticton was the female winner finishing in 39:51.

In the 3K race, Logan Machholz of Osoyoos was the overall winner in a time of 14:16. Emily Piggin of Penticton was the top female runner.

Full race results may be found here.

The next race in the Starting Block Trail Series is the Reino 9K in Salmon Arm on Oct.19.

For more information, click here.