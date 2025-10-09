Vernon News

Vernon's Towne Theatre said to be one of the most haunted in the city

Share a movie with a ghost

What's more fun than watching a scary movie at Halloween?

Watching a scary movie at Halloween in a real haunted theatre.

Vernon's historic Towne Theatre is said to be the most haunted building in the city with tales of paranormal happenings dating back decades.

Built in 1929, the Towne started out as a ballroom before becoming a theatre in 1938.

Since then, there have been tales of strange happenings at the downtown theatre.

Former theatre manager Gerry Sellars tells the story of spending a night in the theatre and feeling a weight on his chest.

“It felt like there was a ton of weight on me,” he said, adding it lasted a few seconds and he was able to move.

He tried to rationalize a cause, but came up short of a full explanation. On another night he spent at the theatre, a similar event happened.

But that was not enough to scare off Sellars. Because he lived in the Central Okanagan at the time, he decided to furnish a small room next to the projection room with a cot to spend the night in so he would not have to drive home in the middle of winter.

On one such night, he woke up to see a man standing at the end of the room.

“He had to go through two locked doors to get there,” said Sellars. “I said, 'So that's what you look like.' He looked sad, and then he turned around and walked through the door.”

Sellars said it is also not uncommon to see a seat move in the theatre like someone is sitting down.

True North Paranormal TV even conducted an investigation at the theatre.

And the tales of otherworldly activity happen to this day.

“Some have heard the unmistakable sound of a woman weeping, watched footprint appear on freshly mopped floors and witnessed candy bars tossed off the shelf by a mischievous little girl who loves to wander our block,” the theatre posted on is Facebook page.

“But most haunting of all is the old projectionist, whose ghostly form can still be seen tending his booth, long after the last show ended.”

In keeping with season, the Towne is showing some Halloween-themed movies.

For a full list of shows and times, visit their website.