Spiders and other critters are seeking warm places to live, like the family home

How to keep bugs out

Photo: File photo As the temperature continues drop, some unwanted house guests will be seeking a warm abode to ride out the upcoming winter.

If it's cold let them in may not be the mantra for all living things.

Bugs of all description are seeking a nice, cozy place live and that often means a house - your house.

Steve Ball Sr., with BugMaster Pest Control, has some advice to the creepy crawlies from invading your home.

“The main thing people can do is to make sure they have adequate window/door seals, including tight fitting door sweeps on exterior doors,” Ball said.

“This will probably entail summer time caulking around windows and ensuring that their window screens are in good shape. Even tiny holes in the screen is enough to let a variety of insects enter the house.”

Ball said another remedy is to purchase a mild insecticide to spray around the exterior window and door frames.

It can also be used to treat interior window sills using a rag or paper towel.

“Many times spiders will harbour in the crack between the door and frame. When the door is opened they either fall in or make their way in at that time,” Ball said. “Treating the door edge with the insecticide will help to stop that encroachment.”

There are also a variety of spider and insect traps that capture roaming spiders and crawling insects if they happen to get inside.

“The traps can be placed along baseboards where the bugs travel and captures them nicely with no chemical involvement. Inexpensive and very effective,” Ball said, adding BugMaster has many different styles to choose from.