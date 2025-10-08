Vernon News

Vernon trailer park owner looking at ways to make expensive repairs

Not giving up on trailer park

Photo: Google Street View Carol Goldstone knows the trailer park she operates is in need of repairs. And she said steps are being taken to try and address the latest issues at the aging Vernon trailer park.

Goldstone owns the Crown Villa trailer park on Okanagan Avenue in Vernon, and the park is in need of some expensive upgrades.

On Sept. 23, Technical Safety BC sent a letter to the 11 renters that the government body had “identified hazards that could pose risk of electrical shock or fire.”

Goldstone said she has been seeking financial assistance to make the repairs. She has contacted the city, and was told they can't help, and she is seeking grants from the upper levels of government to help cover the costs, with no success so far.

“I am reaching out to try and get some federal funding for people because it is low-cost housing,” the 76 year old said.

She collects pad rents of between $260 and $295 per month for each of the 12 mobile homes on the property.

"This is low-income housing," she said.

Goldstone is now hoping the court system can help her come up with the money for the electrical repairs she said could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I have considered the problem and possibly might have an acceptable solution to offer,” she said.

Goldstone said as the property owner and also guardian, her plan is to “give permission to approve Work Safe BC or BC Hydro to enter the property and repair electrical deemed an immediate danger.”

Goldstone said the cost of repairing the electrical issues could be recouped when the property is sold.

“Their costs can be recovered from the sale of property and business under the Creditors Act,” she said.

“I'm going to see if I can get court instruction as to how I can deal with this. I am going to apply under the Family Law Act because of the history of this property.

“I believe that could be a way all parties living and benefiting from the use of this land and business can continue using the asset that was once my family's.”

Goldstone inherited the property from her parents in the late 1980s and it has been in need of expensive upgrades in recent years.

In 2023, she spent tens of thousands of dollars getting the sewer system upgraded.