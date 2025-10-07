Vernon News

North Okanagan realtors are collecting diapers for those in need

Diaper drive on now

Photo: Pexels North Okanagan realtors are looking for diapers.

The second annual diaper drive takes place through Oct. 10 with local realtors collecting unopened bags of diapers, unopened baby wipes and feminine products.

The donated supplies will be distributed throughout the North Okanagan to those in need.

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Re/Max, Royal Lepage, Coldwell Banker, VP3 Realty and O'Keefe Realty.