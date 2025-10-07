Vernon News

Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation donates $1,000 to the Okanagan Science Centre

Boost for science centre

Photo: File photo The Emily Dahl Foundation is boosting science education in the North Okanagan by donating $1,000 to the Vernon-based Okanagan Science Centre.

The Emily Dahl Foundation is boosting science education in the North Okanagan by donating $1,000 to the Vernon-based Okanagan Science Centre.

The OSC is a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire scientific inquiry through interactive learning experiences and to encourage all ages to appreciate the relevance and universality of science, and its application in the region.

“The Emily Dahl Foundation founders have been impressed with the commitment that The Okanagan Science Centre has demonstrated towards all ages in the Vernon community,” the foundation said in a press release.

“In particular, the work of Albert Einstein continues to capture the imagination of so many and is well represented at the Okanagan Science Centre. His work transcends the area of physics, touching deeply on the fundamental aspects of love and life. His perspective on love, intertwined with his scientific background, presents love as a force capable of shaping the world and the universe itself.”

Leanne Hammond, Executive Director of Community Foundation North Okanagan said the EDF support of the science centre is “wonderful. "This gift aligns perfectly with the goal of having Emily's energy spread throughout the Vernon community where she was born and spent her amazing eighteen years. We are pleased to be the organization that makes this happen for The Emily Dahl Foundation."

Dione Chambers, OSC executive director of The OK Science Centre said, “Emily’s legacy will continue to inspire youth in our community, and this donation will help us continue creating meaningful, hands-on science experiences that spark imagination and connect people, especially young learners to the beauty and possibilities of science and discovery.”