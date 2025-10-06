Vernon News
Oversized load falls into ditch in Spallumcheen
Oversized load into ditch
Photo: Noel
A tractor trailer left the road Monday at the Spallumcheen industrial park.
A tractor trailer has partially gone off the road on Highway 97A at the Spallumcheen industrial park.
A truck has landed on its side after an oversized load fell into the ditch at Spallumcheen Dr. and the highway.
DriveBC is reporting the incident south of Enderby has resulted in the closure of a southbound righthand lane on Highway 97A.
Minor delays should be expected by drivers traveling through the area.
