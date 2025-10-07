Vernon News

Spooky tales and landmarks explored in Vernon

Late night ghost tour

Photo: Contributed Now in its 22nd season, Ghost Tours of Vernon is back with 3 different tour offerings to delight and terrify audiences this October.

People looking for a haunting Okanagan experience should head to Vernon this month.

Ghost Tours of Vernon is back for its 22nd season, offering three tours to both delight and terrify audiences.

“We have an intense and exciting schedule of 15 tours over nine days,” actor and host Amelia Antonia Serafina Sirianni said in a media release.

From Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, haunted historic homes and businesses, as well as paranormal encounters, and unexplained phenomena will be explored during a late night walking tours on the streets of Vernon.

Local actor, Harrison Robert Kelly Coe III, will also be leading tours with Serafina this year together they will guide audiences through the downtown core together for the Late Nite Tours.

But don’t worry, many of the classic horrifying haunts you remember from tours past are still included on each tour. To get even more into the spirit of the season, the hosts encourage dressing in gothic or Halloween costumes.

The three offerings include their flagship tour - Downtown Lower East Hill; the newest tour - Downtown Late Nite; and their featured tour - Haunted Houses of East Hill featuring Caetani House, in collaboration with the Caetani Cultural Centre. This featured tour is limited to 25 guests per night who will be given access to areas of the house normally closed to the public.

For a full schedule of dates, times, and tour details visit ghosttoursofvernon.com and to pre-purchase tickets you can visit Glohaven Community Hub.