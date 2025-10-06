Vernon News

Prescribed burn planned southeast of Lavington

Prescribed burn to come

Photo: BCWS A controlled burn is planned this month near Lavington.

The BC Wildfire Service is planning a controlled burn southeast of Lavington.

The 40-hectare burn will take plane in the Harvey Lake Reservoir area in an effort to improve community protection, ecosystem restoration and to contribute to research as part of a long-term project to reduce wildfire risk in the area and to assess fire behaviour in chipped fuel beds.

“This work will help inform future treatment plans in other areas,” said BCWS in a statement.

Smoke may be visible from Lavington, Coldstream, Lumby, Vernon, Trinity Valley and surrounding areas, as well as travellers along Highway 6.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.