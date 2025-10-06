Vernon News

Vernon Mounties looking into circumstances of injured person

Injured person investigation

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

An injured man was found on Commonage Road in Vernon Tuesday night, and Mounties are seeking information to help them understand what happened.

In a Monday morning media release, RCMP said that it was Tuesday, Sept. 30, at around 9 p.m., when someone called them to say they found the unconscious man on the side of the road in the 100-block of Commonage Road.

"The individual was transported from the location to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services," RCMP said in a media release.

"Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the person being injured and are reaching out the public for their help."

RCMP did not offer an update on the man's condition or the nature of his injuries, but said their investigators would like to speak to anyone travelling on Commonage Road between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., who may have seen the person.

Police are also be interested in any dash cam footage from vehicles driving on Commonage Road in the Predator Ridge area during those times.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, please contact the to, or dash cam footage that would assist police, to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (2250) 545-7171 and quote file No. 2025-16636.