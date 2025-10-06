Vernon News
Vernon farm holding annual u-pick pumpkin event next weekend
Pick the perfect pumpkin
Photo: Silver Star Veggies
One of Silver Star Veggies' giant pumpkins.
Halloween will be in the air next weekend at Vernon's Silver Star Veggies.
The farm, located at 6311 Silver Star Road, will be opening its doors to the public on Oct. 11 and 12 for their second-annual pumpkin patch u-pick event.
Families can spend the weekend finding the perfect pumpkin for Halloween, along with live music, food trucks and other entertainment. The giant pumpkin garden features a 500-pound pumpkin this year.
The farm has partnered up with the Polson Artisan Market this year, and a variety of local vendors will be at the farm on the Saturday.
The farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and entrance is free.
