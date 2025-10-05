Vernon News

Otter Co-op to sell Armstrong Feed Mill to Sure Crop Feeds

Photo: Contributed Sure Crop acquires Armstrong Mill from Otter Co-op

Otter Co-op has announced it will sell its Armstrong Feed Mill operations to Sure Crop Feeds, a subsidiary of Ritchie-Smith Feeds Inc.

The sale will take effect on October 31, 2025, as part of Otter Co-op’s strategy to focus its Feed Division on core operations at its main facility in Langley, B.C.

“This is a proactive and strategic decision designed to strengthen the long-term viability and efficiency of our Feed Division,” said Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op.

The organization said it carefully chose Ritchie-Smith Feeds Inc. and Sure Crop Feeds because of their shared values and strong reputation in the industry.

“We believe Ritchie-Smith and Sure Crop are the best fit to take on these operations, ensuring the continued success of the mill and the excellent quality and service our members expect,” Nicholson added.

“They share our deep commitment to customer service, which was paramount in our decision-making. We are confident this transition will be in the best interest of our local members and customers.”

Following the sale, Otter Co-op will continue to serve customers across the Lower Mainland and over 200 resellers across Western Canada from its Langley facility.

To help with the transition, Sure Crop Feeds will continue to serve existing Armstrong customers using current feed formulations after the sale closes. Both companies have committed to working together to ensure there are no service disruptions during the handover.

Customers with questions are encouraged to contact their local Otter Feed sales representative or Vafa Alizadeh, AVP of Ag Solutions, at 604-607-6942.

Founded in 1922, Otter Co-op is a Canadian-owned and operated co-operative serving over 70,000 members across the Greater Vancouver area, Fraser Valley, and BC Interior. The co-op operates more than 65 locations, including food and pharmacy stores, gas bars, Angry Otter liquor stores, restaurants, bulk petroleum services, and feed operations.