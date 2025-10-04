Vernon News
Vernon home catches fire overnight
Home burns overnight
Photo: Jocelyn Mills
A home burned in Vernon Friday night,
A home caught fire in Vernon Friday night.
The fire occurred just after 10 p.m. on 38 Street, near Alexis Park.
Photos from the scene show large flames coming through the roof of the home, and a witness said the home became “quite engulfed” by the fire.
The blaze was extinguished by fire crews, but the home suffered extensive damage.
