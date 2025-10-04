Vernon News

Spallumcheen boil water advisory remains in effect after 3 weeks

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen A boil water advisory is still in effect in the Spallumcheen area.

After three weeks, the Larkin area of Spallumcheen remains under a boil water advisory.

The advisory was first put in place for residents on the Larkin Water Service Area back in mid-September, and despite efforts from the Spallumcheen Township, the advisory remains.

"Crews have been actively working to resolve the issue by undertaking a comprehensive cleaning and maintenance program,” Spallumcheen manager Lisa Gyorkos said in a press release.

“This includes a full draining and cleaning of the reservoir, flushing of the water lines, and an ongoing water quality testing program.”

To lift the advisory, two consecutive water samples must meet established water quality standards, but this has yet to occur.

“The Township is committed to ensuring the safety of our residents and will continue to work closely with Interior Health to monitor and test the water supply,” Gyorkos said.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation.”

Residents impacted by the advisory should use bottled water, or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for at least a minute before use.