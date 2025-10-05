Vernon News

Looking back at when the Vernon Canadians faced off against the Moscow Selects

Vernon vs. Moscow

Photo: Vernon Museum Vernon Canadians versus Moscow Selects on January 25, 1960.

With a new NHL season just around the corner, it is the perfect time to look back at one of the most unique hockey moments in Vernon’s history. On January 25, 1960, the Vernon Canadians took on the Moscow Selects in a game that mixed international politics with regional rivalry.

The Soviet squad’s visit was historic in itself. At the height of the Cold War, this was reportedly only the third time a Soviet team had visited North America, and only the second time in Canada. They landed at the Penticton Airport on January 24, where members of the Penticton and Kelowna Boards of Trade greeted them with Okanagan hospitality. The players received gifts of local apples and autographed photos of the Penticton Vees. One carefully wrapped package was even set aside for Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

The Selects were scheduled to play at Kelowna Memorial Arena, chosen because the Kelowna Packers had visited Moscow the year before. While many expected the real drama to be between the Canadians and their Cold War opponents, the fiercer rivalry turned out to be much closer to home.

On the morning of the match, Kelowna hosted a luncheon at the Aquatic Centre for the Soviet team. Vernon received only the briefest mention during the event, which left some believing the Selects were there to play the Packers instead. Allegedly, Mayor Frank Becker and Canadians coach George Agar had to all but force their way to the head table, where Becker presented each Soviet player with a monogrammed silk scarf from the City of Vernon.

Adding to the awkwardness, Kelowna’s Mayor Richard Parkinson quipped, “In view of Vernon’s tax position, I’m sure they should be happy to have the game played here,” adding that the reception food might be more than Vernon’s budget could handle. When the remark was passed to the Soviet players through a translator, they were left thoroughly confused.

When the puck dropped later that day, the Vernon Canadians’ roster included Tom Stecyk, Johnny Harms, Odie Lowe, Walt Trentini and Buddy Evans. The Moscow Selects featured goalies Vladimir Chinoc and Yury Orchukov, along with the youngest member of the team, 18-year-old Boris Mayorov.

The game itself was decisive. The Selects defeated the Canadians by a devastating 10–2 score. As the Vernon News later noted, Kelowna was now perfectly happy to point out it was the Vernon Canadians, not the Kelowna Packers, who had faced the Soviets that night.

Though the scoreboard heavily favoured the visitors, the game has remained a standout moment in Vernon’s hockey history. It was a night of fast-paced action, local pride and plenty of behind-the-scenes drama. The real Cold War that evening, it seems, was not East versus West, but between two neighbouring Okanagan communities.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.