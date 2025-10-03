Vernon housing needs discussed with higher levels of government
Housing needs discussed
The recent Union of BC Municipalities meeting resulted in some positive conversations about Vernon housing needs and initiatives, city staff said in a media release issued Friday.
Notably, council presented Vernon's housing package to MLA Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. The package was also provided to MP Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and his staff.
“The mandate of the Lands Task Force was to connect with decision makers at both the provincial and federal levels following the recent announcements that surplus government lands in B.C. communities will be considered for housing projects,” Mayor Victor Cumming said in the media release.
“The UBCM Convention provided Vernon with the access we needed to share our housing package and engage directly with those driving policy.”
During the Victoria meetings that gather municipal politicians with higher level of governments Vernon officials were told by Robertson that Canada has less than five per cent non-market housing—far below peer countries—emphasizing the governments focus on increasing this percentage.
Robertson said the federal government would identify more surplus federal lands for affordable housing developments, noting that more sites would be announced later this fall.
Vernon officials did not indicate in their media release whether these sites would be released in the Okanagan or where.
The Build Canada Homes agency was also touted its $13 billion capital investment to fund affordable and supportive housing projects.
