Vernon’s Upper Room Mission to host shelter open house

Vernon's Upper Room Mission is planning an open house.

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission is inviting the public to an open house at its new 24-bed shelter.

The event Oct. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. will celebrate grand opening of the space, which once at full capacity, promises 10,000 safe nights of sleep annually.

“This year marks 45 years of serving our neighbours in need,” says Jacco de Vin, Executive Director.

“With the opening of our new shelter, we’re taking the first step toward more than just meeting immediate needs. Our hope is to walk alongside people as they move from survival to stability, and from lifesaving support to life-restoring transformation.”

Civic leaders and MLAs will also attend the open house taking place at 3403, 27th Ave., Vernon.

The Upper Room Mission has been expanding to serve the community in recent years.