Vernon homeless population falls, says one-day count

Fewer people homeless

Photo: Chelsey Mutter A homeless encampment near Swan Lake in 2023.

Fewer people are living on the streets of Vernon, according to a one-day count of people living with homelessness in the community.

In total, 199 people in Vernon were included in the count that took place over a single 24 hour period on April 10, 2025. That’s a drop of 80 people from the 2023 homeless count of 279. It’s also lower than the 224 counted in 2021.

The survey found 57 per cent of those counted were using a shelter, while 43 per cent were in unsheltered conditions, which can include outdoors, living out of a car and couch surfing.

More than two-thirds – 71 per cent were homeless for a year or more. One-third said their reason for housing loss was not enough income, 25 per cent said it was because of conflict with a spouse/partner, 21 per cent said it was due to unfit or unsafe housing and 20 per cent said it was due to substance use issues.

While the vast majority of the survey respondents reported being on income assistance, six per cent said they had a full or part-time job.

For the first time in the provincial count, respondents were asked if their most recent experience of homelessness was the result of an eviction. In Vernon, 59 per cent said they had been evicted.

Men still make up the bulk of the homeless population in Vernon, at 62 per cent, compared to 38 per cent women and one per cent identifying as transgender. Seventy per cent are adults aged 25-54, 27 per cent are 55 or older and three per cent are youth under 25.

The Vernon numbers are part of provincially-funded point-in-time data collection in several communities. Data from the 20 communities counted indicates that eight communities saw a decrease in the total number of people identified as experiencing homelessness, while 12 communities saw an increase compared to the previous count in 2023.

"We know more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable members of our communities, and that's why we're building safe, secure homes and providing needed supports to help people overcome the cycle of homelessness," said Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs.

"We are seeing some positive results through our Belonging in B.C. plan, as our homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions are providing rapid, coordinated, multidisciplinary responses when encampments arise."

According BC Housing, a point-in-time count “represents the minimum number of people who are experiencing homelessness on a given day in the community.

“While an accepted methodological tool, point-in-time counts are likely to be an undercount and represent only those individuals identified and included during a 24-hour period.”